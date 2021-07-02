42 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, over 42,000 residents now fully vaccinated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no new deaths related to COVID-19, maintaining the current total number of COVID-19 related deaths at 331.

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 42 new coronavirus cases in the county during the week ending in July 2, bringing the current total case number to 15,261.

The positivity rate during the week of June 25 was 7%.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 23 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,865 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 65 active cases in the county with 60 recovering from home, showing a slight increase in total active cases over the past week.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

13 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 5 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-79 80+ TOTAL
Stable000002023114
Critical00002201005

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 46,862

Fully Vaccinated — 42,411

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

July 23 2021 05:30 am

