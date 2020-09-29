42 points for #42: A special night for Kaleb’s family, Rider Football

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost two months since the tragic loss of 16-year-old Rider football player Kaleb Honea, his legacy continues to live on.

During Rider’s first football game last Friday, not only was Kaleb’s family honored at the pregame, but they took in a special moment after Rider put up exactly 42 points on number 42 night.

It’s something Kaleb’s mother and his fellow Rider Raiders said they will never forget.

“Kaleb’s fingerprints were all over that,” Kaleb’s mom Amanda Bolding said.

“He’s with us everyday and it was amazing to show people that because I know sometimes people might question that,” classmate, teammate and friend Coleman Bledsoe said.

Before the game, head football coach Marc Bindel and the Rider family horned Kaleb’s family.

“If just for even for five minutes you can provide some peace and be able to honor not only their family, but Kaleb, it was well worth it,” Bindel said.

A jersey presented, a video tribute, emotions were running high pregame.

But what happened next is something straight out of a movie, Rider not only winning, but putting up 42 points the same night they honored number 42.

A sign that Kaleb’s mom said she needed.

“Honestly I’ve struggled a lot with, you know, is he here,” Bolding said. “And he was there, he was absolutely there.”

Bledsoe was emotional taking the field Friday night, he and the rest of the Rider football team could feel how special Friday night was.

“It was emotional, but then you have to, game comes in and you have to lock in and realize he’s playing with you and you just let him take the lead and you do you,” Bledsoe said.

“I thought that was a really special thing that we really didn’t have any, we didn’t start the game saying let’s go score 42 points it’s just something that happened and is special,” Bindel said.

A night many won’t ever forget, the perfect way to honor number 42.

“The whole thing was just intense,” Bolding said. “And after they were done they let us go on the field and let us have a moment on the middle of the field at the 42.”

Feeling Kaleb’s impact, 42 points for number 42.

If you want to continue to help honoring Kaleb — you can find a link to the WFISD Kaleb Honea Memorial Scholorship Fund here!