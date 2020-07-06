39 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 464

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, there are now a total of 23 patients hospitalized, six of which are in critical condition.

Case 426: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 427: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 428: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 429: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 430 : 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 431: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 432: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 433: 0 – 5, at home recovering, travel within Texas, no daycare exposure

Case 434: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 435: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 436: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 437: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 438: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 439: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 440: 80+, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread case

Case 441: 70 – 79, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 442: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 443: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 444: 70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 445: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 446: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 447: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 448: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 449: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 450: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 451: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 452: 40 – 49, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread case

Case 453: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 454: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 455: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 456: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 457: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 458: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 459: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 460: 70 – 79, hospitalized in stable condition, close contact to a previous case

Case 461: 50 – 59, hospitalized in stable condition, case is still under investigation

Case 462: 60 – 69, hospitalized in stable condition, case is still under investigation

Case 463: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 464: 11 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case

Update on previous pending cases

Case 397 : 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 400: 70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 404 : 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 406: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 412: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 418: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case

Hospitalizations

23 COVID-19 cases are listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with six patients listed as in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 271 : 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

Case 290: 20 – 29, stable condition

Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 307: 80+, critical condition

Case 332: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 333: 80+, stable condition

Case 346: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 350: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 394: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 412: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 416: 80+, stable condition

Case 440: 80+, stable condition

Case 452: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition

Four recoveries were reported in Wichita County on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries in Wichita County to 96.

Wichita County has reported 298 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

