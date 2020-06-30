45 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total rises to 363

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 45 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 363.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, there are now a total of eight patients hospitalized and two new recoveries.

Case 319: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 320: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 321: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 322: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 323 : 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case

: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case Case 324: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case Case 325: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case Case 326: 11 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case

11 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case Case 327: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 328: 11 – 19, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

11 – 19, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 329: 6 – 10, at home recovering, community spread case. The child did attend daycare and all parents/guardians from the facility have been notified. The children and staff who were in the same room with the child are quarantining at home for 14 days from the date of exposure. This is a very limited exposure case.

6 – 10, at home recovering, community spread case. The child did attend daycare and all parents/guardians from the facility have been notified. The children and staff who were in the same room with the child are quarantining at home for 14 days from the date of exposure. This is a very limited exposure case. Case 330: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case Case 331: 11 – 19, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

11 – 19, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 332: 70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread case

70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread case Case 333: 80+, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

80+, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 334: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case

40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case Case 335: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case

50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case Case 336: 70 – 79, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

70 – 79, at home recovering, contact to a previous case Case 337: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case

30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case Case 338: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 339: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case

40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case Case 340: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case Case 341: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 342: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 343: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case Case 344: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 345: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case Case 346: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 347: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 348: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case Case 349: 60 – 69, asymptomatic, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

60 – 69, asymptomatic, at home recovering, contact to a previous case Case 350: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 351: 0 – 5, at home recovering, contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure

0 – 5, at home recovering, contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure Case 352: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 353: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case Case 354: 6 – 10, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

6 – 10, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 355: 11 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

11 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 356: 11 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

11 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 357: 11 – 19, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

11 – 19, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 358: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 359: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 360: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case Case 361: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 362: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation Case 363: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

One additional Wichita Falls Police Officer has tested positive and this Officer did have interaction with the public.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department has one Fireman who has tested positive who also had interaction with the public.

Both call logs for the Officer and Fireman have been pulled and all members of the public who the individuals came in contact with while working have been notified.

In addition, as with any place of business, any employees who were identified for possible exposure within the Police Department and Fire Department have been notified and are at home, self-monitoring for symptoms.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Wichita County has reported 264 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 10,103 363 8,802 938 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 8 11 28 84 69 54 52 36 16 5 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 266 8 87 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Tuesday, June 30 at 6:45 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.