450 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, weekly total eclipses 2,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday no new COVID-19 related deaths.

The Health District also reported Thursday 450 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 27,201.

So far this week in Wichita County, there have been 2159 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

The Health District also reported Thursday 72 hospitalizations in Wichita County, eight higher than the 64 hospitalizations reported Wednesday, January 12.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 01/10 940 4 59 01/11 369 1 55 (-4) 01/12 400 1 64 (+9) 01/13 450 0 72 (+8) Total 2,159 6 +13

Lou Kreidler, Director of Public Health, said in Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting the spike in cases is likely due to the omicron variant.

“Even though we haven’t identified it yet through sequence testing here in our community, I can almost guarantee that omicron is here in our community,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said in most vaccinated patients, omicron is proving to be a milder disease, causing fewer deaths and hospitalizations overall.

“We’re seeing a lot of spread,” Kreidler said. “I expect we’ll continue to see a spike of cases in our community, especially given our vaccination rate is so low.”

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 64,053 Fully Vaccinated 56,843 Booster Shot 18,292

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: