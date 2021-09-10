468 COVID admissions at United Regional since July 1st

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – United Regional Health Care System released COVID-19 hospitalization admission numbers on Friday.

On September 10, 2021, there were 97 people hospitalized at United Regional with COVID-19. Of the 97 hospitalizations, 16 people are fully vaccinated leaving the remaining 85 people unvaccinated.

There are currently 34 people in critical care four people in critical care are fully vaccinated leaving the remaining 30 unvaccinated.

Since July 1, 2021, United Regional has had 468 COVID admissions of the 468 admissions 58 have been fully vaccinated leaving the reaming 410 unvaccinated which is a percentage rate of 88 percent.