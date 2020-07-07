48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 512

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 48 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 512.
According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, there are now a total of 26 patients hospitalized, six of which are in critical condition.
Case 465: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 466: 40 – 49, at home recovering, travel within Texas
Case 467: 11 – 19, at home recovering, travel to Missouri
Case 468: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 469: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 470: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 471: 40 – 49, at home recovering, travel to Kansas
Case 472: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 473: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 474: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 475: 60 – 69, home recovering, community spread case
Case 476: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 477: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 478: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 479: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 480: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 481: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 482: 11 – 19, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 483: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 484: 60 – 69, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 485: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 486: 70 – 79, hospitalized in stable condition, contact to a previous case
Case 487: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 488: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 489: 20 – 29, at home recovering, travel within Texas
Case 490: 80+, hospitalized in stable condition, contact to a previous case
Case 491: 70 – 79, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 492: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 493: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 494: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 495: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 496: 60 – 69, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 497: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 498: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 499: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 500: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 501: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 502: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 503: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 504: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 505: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 506: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 507: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 508: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 509: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 510: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 511: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 512: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Update on previous pending cases
Case 442: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread
Case 453: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread
Case 457: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread
Case 459: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 461: 50 – 59, hospitalized in stable condition, contact to a previous case
Case 462: 60 – 69, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread
Hospitalizations
26 COVID-19 cases are listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with six patients listed as in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 271: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
Case 290: 20 – 29, stable condition
Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 307: 80+, critical condition
Case 332: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 333: 80+, stable condition
Case 346: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 350: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 412: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 416: 80+, stable condition
Case 440: 80+, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 452: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 486: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
Eight recoveries were reported in Wichita County on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries in Wichita County to 104.
Wichita County has reported 298 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.
- Monday, June 15 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 16 — 3 new cases
- Wednesday, June 17 — 17 new cases
- Thursday, June 18 — 13 new cases
- Friday, June 19 — 19 new cases
- Monday, June 22 — 32 new case
- Tuesday, June 23 — 29 new cases
- Wednesday, June 24 — 20 new cases
- Thursday, June 25 — 20 new cases
- Friday, June 26 — 30 new cases
- Monday, June 29 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 30 — 45 new cases
- Wednesday, July 1— 34 new cases
- Thursday, July 2 — 23 new cases
- Friday, July 3 — 5 new cases
- Monday, July 6 — 39 new cases
Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.
Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.
“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.