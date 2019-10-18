4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce president said part of the process is to hire a company, in this case Guernsey to oversee the entire project.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Renovations on the Main Gate leading to Sheppard Air Force Base continue as the 4A Board votes to extend a contract with an engineering, architecture and consulting services company.

The City of Wichita Falls works closely with the contractors on the Main Gate construction site.

There are both contractors working for the federal government and the Economic Development Corporation.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce president said part of the process is to hire a company, in this case, Guernsey, to oversee the entire project.

The 4A Board decided to extend the contract with the company to ensure the supervision is there through the completion of the Main Gate project.

“The project wouldn’t stop, but that oversight, that middle man facilitator making sure that every single piece of the work from both contractors was being handled, that’s what this contract does,” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce president and CEA Henry Florsheim said.

Florsheim added the project is expected to be complete soon.

The project is meant to make the Main Gate look better and enhance security.