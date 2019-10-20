4A vote could help bring more skilled workers to Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With little population growth in Wichita Falls, there will soon be a program to entice more people to live and work here.

The Wichita Falls 4A Board voted to create an employee recruitment incentive.

The incentive is to help offset some of the costs for local businesses to recruit from outside Wichita County as it’s more expensive to get skilled workers from elsewhere.

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce president Henry Florsheim said they’re trying to grow the existing workforce pool here, so the program will help with economic growth.

“There’s a set dollar amount based upon the salary of the individual that they would be recruiting, so this will go for companies in Wichita County that are creating primary jobs so there are very specific industry codes that the 4A incentives can assist,” Florsheim said.

If you’re a local company curious about if the incentives can help you, the chamber is able to provide more information for you.

Contact them here.

Two of the entities that help with economic growth in Wichita Falls is Downtown Wichita Falls Development and the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee, or SMAC.

The 4A Board also voted to fund contracts with both organizations to help protect and grow them.

The funds provided go towards operations, staff and potentially programming.