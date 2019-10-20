4A vote could help bring more skilled workers to Wichita Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With little population growth in Wichita Falls, there will soon be a program to entice more people to live and work here.

The Wichita Falls 4A Board voted to create an employee recruitment incentive.

The incentive is to help offset some of the costs for local businesses to recruit from outside Wichita County as it’s more expensive to get skilled workers from elsewhere.

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce president Henry Florsheim said they’re trying to grow the existing workforce pool here, so the program will help with economic growth.

“There’s a set dollar amount based upon the salary of the individual that they would be recruiting, so this will go for companies in Wichita County that are creating primary jobs so there are very specific industry codes that the 4A incentives can assist,” Florsheim said.

If you’re a local company curious about if the incentives can help you, the chamber is able to provide more information for you.

Contact them here.

Two of the entities that help with economic growth in Wichita Falls is Downtown Wichita Falls Development and the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee, or SMAC.

The 4A Board also voted to fund contracts with both organizations to help protect and grow them.

The funds provided go towards operations, staff and potentially programming.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF"

4A vote could help bring more skilled workers to Wichita Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A vote could help bring more skilled workers to Wichita Co."

11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations"

Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family"

Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News