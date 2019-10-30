4B board meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New requests for project will be presented in the Wichita Falls 4B sales tax board. The board will meet Wednesday morning.

Leaders will be considering new requests for projects that could benefit the local economy.

The first proposal they will consider is for the renovation of Picker’s Universe at 1000 Indiana.

The owners want to turn into a mixed use retail and restaurant operation.

The other request is from the arts council to renovate The Forum on Speedway.

The meeting starts in city council chambers at 9 a.m.