4B board members move forward with 2 downtown projects

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 4B board members are moving forward with plans to build a new MPEC convention center and hotel.

They’re also gearing up for the demolition of a building along the 700 block of Indiana Avenue.

Both projects are in their initial stages but it appears the board is moving along with plans to see both of them through completion.

At an open hearing Thursday, board members gave the public a chance to have their voices heard on both projects before deciding to schedule a mid-June pre-bid conference for contractors interested in the new MPEC hotel and convention center project.

Wichita Falls Assistant City Manager Blake Jurecek says he likes the progress being made but that it’s always important to give the public a chance to speak their mind.

“There’s two projects they’ll be considering, later on, this month and in order to consider those actions, public hearings have to be held. And this is a public hearing gives the public an opportunity to come and speak their mind on the projects the 4B board is considering,” Jurecek said.

The first project being considered is a 36,000 square foot, single-story convention center, to be owned by the City of Wichita Falls, and directly attached to a 138,000 square foot, seven-story, 200 room Delta Hotels by Marriott, that will be owned by O.H. Wichita Falls L.L.C.

Also, after executive session, board members agree to fund half the cost of demolishing the building at 713 Indiana Avenue. An area building that owner Will Kelty has plans for if the demolition goes as planned.

“If during the demolition we find out that enough of the structure can be restored, then that is my goal and that will be done on my own dime. Restoring the actual structure with the facade from 1905 I believe it is,” Kelty said.

Notably, only one person spoke during the public hearing portions of Thursday’s meetings.

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President Henry Florsheim was present to vocalize his support for the new MPEC hotel and convention center project.