WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dancing, Boxing and more. A cultural experience that benefits two great causes in Wichita Falls.

“We are just so thrilled about the growth for Loco for Cinco,” Con Potencia Member Alicia Duran said.

Proceeds raised from Loco for Cinco help the Mexican American Veterans Association and Con Potencia.

“Wichita Falls has always supported MAVA and non-profits, and we really appreciate Wichita Falls,” MAVA WF President Joe Villastrigo said.

Helping veterans and providing scholarships are some of the few ways MAVA helps the community.

MAVA recently provided resources to a veteran who was going through hard times, and Villastrigo wants other veterans to know their services are for anyone who served.

“We met and we had a lot in common. I’m a veteran myself, so we were able to connect and get him some help,” Villastrigo said. “If we can help one veteran, we’ve done our job.”

And, it’s a perfect fit for Con Potencia, which highlights Latin Art and Culture in the community.

“Con Potencia is just really excited to just be born and try to be that connection to the Hispanic community,” Duran said.

The non-profit just started about a year ago ad hopes to have a lasting impact in the community.

“Besides highlighting the art and culture, the collaborations that we do with, whether it be the [Career Education] Center, or MAVA, or Zavala, I don’t really see it as it’s own entity. I see it as a collab,” Duran said.

The event starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. and tickets are $7 at the gate.

Click here to learn more about Con Potencia.

Click here to learn more about Mexican American Veteran’s Association.