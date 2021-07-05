4th of July 2021 brought a sense of normalcy back to celebrating America’s birthday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July in 2020 didn’t have as much bang as usual.

“We kept it to the minimum but it definitely was different from this year,” Jessica Barton said.

Getting back to celebrating the country’s 245th birthday, the way they have in years past.

“It’s a tradition for our family, I’m sure it is for a lot of families, so it was nice to get out and we had a choice of which ones to go see,” Barton said.

A lot of options this year to enjoy fireworks, whether it was the Fourth in the Falls out at the MPEC, or at home, like Garrett DeMotts.

“We live on base so we saw the fireworks on base, I could just peek outside and see multiple displays across town,” DeMotts said.

A return to seeing the sky light up like so many past Fourth of July’s and being reminded of what makes this holiday so special.

“I love America and I appreciate the ability to get to still celebrate the USA and I know we have a lot of struggles it still has a good country and me as well as other people just praying for our country that we’ll be more unified,” Barton said.

Looking to come out more unified after a pandemic.

And if you did miss the Fourth in the Falls Firework show last night out at the MPEC, Meteorologist Michael Bohling put up the full video on Facebook, click here to find it!