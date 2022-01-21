4th suspect charged in DPS human trafficking sting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fourth man is now charged in a DPS online prostitution sting at Wichita Falls hotels last fall.

Terry Allen Smith of Vernon is charged with solicitation of prostitution on September 9.

Suspects arrested in the sting were not jailed at the time because of Covid-19 conditions in the jail, but they had warrants issued.

Smith was arrested in the DPS sting, code named “Operation Dear John”, set up to combat human trafficking.

Agents said those arrested were responding to online ads and agreed to pay money for sex. They said Smith offered $150 for sexual acts.