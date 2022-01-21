WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday five new COVID-19 related deaths. One patient was in their 60’s, two were in their 80’s and two were in their 90’s.

The week ends with 16 COVID-19 related deaths; 22,949 (60s); 23,301 (60s)-up to date Pfizer; 23,212 (40s); 25,059 (80s)- not up to date Pfizer; 26,775 (50s)-not up to date Pfizer; 28,256 (40s); 25,557 (80s); 22,884 (30s); 25,067 (40s); 27,207 (80s); 25,056 (80s)-not up to date Pfizer; 28,065 (80s); 24,636 (60s); 27,326 (90s); 24,084 (80s)- up to date Moderna; 24,443 (90s). These bring number of COVID-19 related deaths to 522 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Of the 16 deaths reported in the county this week, 5 patients were vaccinated, 4 with Pfizer (one up-to-date, three not up-to-date) and 1 with Moderna (up-to-date).

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 22 45 133 126 178

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 389 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 30,342.

For this week ending on January 21, 2022, there were 2,272 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County with a positivity rate of 53%.

Of the 2,272 new cases for the week ending on January 21, 209 (9.2%) were up to date on their vaccinations. 2,063 new cases (90.8%) were not up to date on their vaccinations.

The Health District reported there are 294 new re-infections. Of those, 31 (10.5%) are up to date on their vaccinations, and 263 (89.5%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District reported Friday 102 hospitalizations in Wichita County, 2 fewer than the 104 hospitalizations reported Thursday, January 20.

Of the 102 individuals hospitalized today, 36 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 36, 14 are up to date and 22 have completed their primary series but are not up to date. 9 are re-infections.

Of the 102 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 are listed as critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 9 6 4 17 20 16 18 90 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 3 2 1 12

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 4023 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 102 patients hospitalized and 3921 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 3,228 active cases

— 3,228 active cases Burkburnett — 345 active cases

— 345 active cases Iowa Park — 328 active cases

— 328 active cases Electra — 122 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending January 21, 2022, there are 2,272 new cases, 16 COVID-19 related deaths, 102 hospitalizations, and 1,586 new recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on January 21 was 53%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 90.8%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 01/17 841 9 87 01/18 386 0 88 (+1) 01/19 211 1 99 (+11) 01/20 445 1 104 (+5) 01/21 389 5 102 (-2) Total 2,272 16 +15

Lou Kreidler, Director of Public Health, said in Tuesday, January 4’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting the spike in cases is likely due to the omicron variant.

“Even though we haven’t identified it yet through sequence testing here in our community, I can almost guarantee that omicron is here in our community,” Kreidler said. “I expect we’ll continue to see a spike of cases in our community, especially given our vaccination rate is so low.”

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 65,346 Fully Vaccinated 57,635 Booster Shot 21,344

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: