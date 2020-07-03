5 new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County, total now 425

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Wichita Falls- Wichita County Health District Friday evening. There are now 18 hospitalizations. With no new recoveries reported Friday, the active COVID-19 case number in Wichita County is 313.
Case 421: 60 – 60, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 422: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 423: 70 – 79, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 424: 20 – 29, hospitalized in stable condition, case is still under investigation
Case 425: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Hospitalizations
Case 143: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 271: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
Case 290: 20 – 29, stable condition
Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 307: 80+, critical condition
Case 333: 80+, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 394: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 400: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 412: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 416: 80+, stable condition
Case 424: 20 – 29, stable condition
Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported no new recovery on Friday.
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|10,732
|425
|9,273
|1.039
*Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|9
|10
|33
|98
|85
|58
|68
|41
|21
|8
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|313
|18
|92
|2
*No pending tests from long-term care facilities
For more information and updates on cases, click here.
Updated Wednesday, July 1 at 6:42 p.m.
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.