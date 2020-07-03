5 new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County, total now 425

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Wichita Falls- Wichita County Health District Friday evening. There are now 18 hospitalizations. With no new recoveries reported Friday, the active COVID-19 case number in Wichita County is 313.

Case 421 : 60 – 60, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 422: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 423: 70 – 79, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 424: 20 – 29, hospitalized in stable condition, case is still under investigation

Case 425: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Hospitalizations

Case 143: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 271 : 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

Case 290: 20 – 29, stable condition

Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 307: 80+, critical condition

Case 333: 80+, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 394: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 400: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 412: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 416: 80+, stable condition

Case 424: 20 – 29, stable condition

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported no new recovery on Friday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 10,732 425 9,273 1.039

*Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 9 10 33 98 85 58 68 41 21 8

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 313 18 92 2

*No pending tests from long-term care facilities

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Wednesday, July 1 at 6:42 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.