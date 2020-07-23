5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County, total now 800

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday 5 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 800.
Barker also reported Thursday 7 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 273 recoveries in the county to date.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients in Wichita County continues to decline.
16 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 8 patients reported to be in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
- Case 215: 80+, stable condition
- Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 367: 80+, stable condition
- Case 375: 80+, stable condition
- Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
- Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 490: 80+, stable condition
- Case 525: 60 – 69, stable condition
- Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 637: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 653: 30 – 39, critical condition
- Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|14,192
|800
|12,799
|593
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|12
|15
|72
|203
|157
|117
|106
|70
|34
|13
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|504
|16
|273
|9
Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District
Updated Thursday, July 23 at 4:30 p.m.
Wichita County has reported 701 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.
New Cases in June
- Mon, June 15 — 18 new cases
- Tue, June 16 — 3 new cases
- Wed, June 17 — 17 new cases
- Thu, June 18 — 13 new cases
- Fri, June 19 — 19 new cases
- Mon, June 22 — 32 new case
- Tue, June 23 — 29 new cases
- Wed, June 24 — 20 new cases
- Thu, June 25 — 20 new cases
- Fri, June 26 — 30 new cases
- Mon, June 29 — 18 new cases
- Tue, June 30 — 45 new cases
New Cases in July
- Wed, July 1— 34 new cases
- Thu, July 2 — 23 new cases
- Fri, July 3 — 5 new cases
- Mon, July 6 — 39 new cases
- Tue, July 7 — 48 new cases
- Wed, July 8 — 36 new cases
- Thu, July 9 — 19 new cases
- Fri, July 10 — 18 new cases
- Mon, July 13 — 51 new cases
- Tues, July 14 — 12 new cases
- Wed, July 15 — 18 new cases
- Thu, July 16 — 14 new cases
- Fri, July 17 — 29 new cases
- Mon, July 20 — 42 new cases
- Tue, July 21 — 13 new cases
- Wed, July 22 — 31 new cases
- Thu, July 23 — 5 new cases
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.