5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 123 new cases confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday five deaths related to COVID-19 for September 14, 2021.

The five new deaths, one is in their 40’s, two in their 60’s and two in their 80’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 383. “This is not social media hype”; United Regional officials release statement on COVID-19 vaccine

The Health District also reported 123 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 19,801.

The Health District also reported 82 hospitalizations in the county, down from 95 on reported on Monday, September 13.

