5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 146 new cases reported over the weekend, total now 13,325

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday five more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 12,948 (60 – 69), Case 8,259 (70 – 79), Case 12,081 (80+), Case 12,722 (80+) and Case 8,545 (70 – 79), bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 249.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 4 10 56 76 103

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Monday 146 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 13,325.

The Health District reported 49 cases Saturday, 8 cases Sunday, and 89 cases today for a total of 146 new cases, the lowest weekend total number of new cases since early October.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 206 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 10,258 recovered cases in the county to date.

There are currently 2,818 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 2,715 patients recovering from home, the seventh consecutive day the total number of active cases have declined.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

103 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 29 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 1 0 3 6 9 8 22 25 74 Critical 0 0 0 1 1 3 4 12 7 1 29

Officials with United Regional’s update of critical care capacity on Monday, January 18 showed a significant decrease in the number of hospitalized patients (down 15 to 101) and a slight decrease in the number of patients in critical care (down 1 to 33).

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 7,285 residents of Wichita Falls have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,384 have received the second dose.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 75,430 13,325 61,619 486 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 2,715 103 10,258 249 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, January 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Between December 19 and January 8, 3023 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County. The weekly positivity rates were as follows:

21% for the week ending on December 25

for the week ending on December 25 23% for the week ending on January 1

for the week ending on January 1 22% for the week ending on January 8.

Based on the latest trends from the Health District, the estimate is over 1,400 new cases per week for the week ending February 26, 2021.





The highest weekly case amount was reported Friday, January 1, 2021, at 1,185 cases, which was in line with the original projection for that time at 1,200 cases per week.

The estimate of over 1,400 new cases per week would be an average of 200 new cases per day.

The continued increase in the number of COVID-19 positive Wichita County residents who are hospitalized continues to be of concern.

Using linear regression analysis based on the max daily hospitalization, if the trend continues at this current rate of increase, the projection for hospitalizations at mid-February could be as high as 150 per day.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.