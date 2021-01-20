5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 173 recoveries, 71 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday five more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 9,532 (80+), Case 12,799 (70 – 79), Case 11,262 (60 – 69), Case 9,878 (60 – 69) and Case 11,149 (80+) bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 257.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 4 10 58 77 108

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Wednesday 71 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 13,480.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 173 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 10,512 recovered cases in the county to date.

Barker said there are currently 100 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 24 patients in critical condition.

There are currently active 2,711 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County with 2,611 patients recovering from home, marking a ninth consecutive day in which the active case number has declined.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

100 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 24 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 1 1 2 7 9 10 24 22 76 Critical 0 0 0 1 1 2 4 10 5 1 24

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine:

First Dose — 7, 906 Second Dose — 1,38 5

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

Between December 19 and January 8, 3023 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County. The weekly positivity rates were as follows:

21% for the week ending on December 25

for the week ending on December 25 23% for the week ending on January 1

for the week ending on January 1 22% for the week ending on January 8.

Based on the latest trends from the Health District, the estimate is over 1,400 new cases per week for the week ending February 26, 2021.





The highest weekly case amount was reported Friday, January 1, 2021, at 1,185 cases, which was in line with the original projection for that time at 1,200 cases per week.

The estimate of over 1,400 new cases per week would be an average of 200 new cases per day.

The continued increase in the number of COVID-19 positive Wichita County residents who are hospitalized continues to be of concern.

Using linear regression analysis based on the max daily hospitalization, if the trend continues at this current rate of increase, the projection for hospitalizations at mid-February could be as high as 150 per day.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.