5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 88 hospitalizations, 139 new cases in Wichita County, total now 4,431

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday five more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 3,187, age 50 – 59, Case 3,587, age 80+, Case 3,800, age 80+, Case 3,795, age 80+ and Case 2,688, age 80+, brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to 65 since the pandemic began in March.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Wednesday 139 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 4,431.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 66 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,745.

There are currently 1,621 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,533 patients recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

88 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 33 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than individual case number.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 1 6 2 3 6 12 14 11 55 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 15 13 1 33

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 34,196 4,431 29,045 720 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,533 88 2,745 65 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, November 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

