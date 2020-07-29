5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Young Co., total cases 65

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Young County health officials have confirmed 5 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 65.

According to the Graham Regional Medical Center, two of those cases are from Young County and three of those cases are from Jack County.

There are 65 active cases in total and 57 of those cases are Young county residents.

There are no patients in the hospital at this time.

65 individuals are isolating at home, 190 people have recovered, and 6 people have died.

As of Tuesday, July 28, 2,678 people have been tested, 2,376 people tested negative, 261 people tested positive, and 41 tests are pending.