WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A number of familiar faces at the Wichita County Courthouse announced their re-election for the March primaries.

With over 40 years of experience with the sheriff’s office and 15 years as sheriff, David Duke will seek another term as the top law enforcement official in the county.

“Very humbling and very pleasurable to be able to help people,” Duke said. “When we have people tell us ‘Thank you’ for what we’ve done or [for] taking care of some problems, that’s just what it’s about. We don’t ask them about their backgrounds, if they’ve been in trouble before… We’re here to help you.”

Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 3 Barry Mahler also announced his re-election, wanting to ensure taxpayers get the best investment for improving the county.

“We made some drastic improvements, not only in the infrastructure such as roads and bridges and things that make the county safer and easier to travel but also in the buildings that we have to serve the people better,” Mahler said.

Duke said the priority stays the same in keeping the county safe and the county does so by operating on a lower budget, turning about $4 million back over to the county over the last five years.

“Continue grinding after those criminals, DWIs, the fugitives that are off bonds or loose, or people committing the new crimes, the flow of the drugs from fentanyl, methamphetamine that comes in here,” Duke said.

Mahler looks to continue to serve the people of Wichita County and help guide the county budget as inflation looms.

“We’ll continue to do that and continue to watch our budget, watch things very closely, and try to move forward and bring some good services to the citizens of Wichita County,” Mahler said.

Here’s a list of other officials announcing their re-election campaign: