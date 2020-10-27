5-year-old girl killed after multi-car accident in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— A 5-year-old has girl died after a multi-car accident in Comanche Co. Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Cache Road and NE 60th street 1 mile west of Lawton.

Authorities said the driver of a 1997 Nissan pickup, 23-year-old Jesse Price, along with a 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old girl of Cache, was eastbound on Cache Road, and the driver of a 2019 Chevy Tahoe, 45-year-old James Powers, of Lawton, was pulled from the stop sign and hit by the Nissan.

After the crash, both cars came to a stop in the northeast corner of the intersection.

The 5-year-old girl was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 4-year-old girl was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Police said Price wasn’t injured after the crash and Powers wasn’t injured.

Investigators said the cause of the accident was due to the second car failing to yield at the stop sign.