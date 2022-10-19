WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The kids at Southside Youth Senter now have a lot of new books to read.

United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s donated 500 new books to the Senter as part of the Feeding Reading Program.

The books will benefit the children and youth who attend the Senter.

Southside Youth Senter Program Director Tyler Preston said he’s very thankful for the donation because he feels that reading is important for development.

“I know, for me, I use reading as an escape,” Preston said. “Sometimes I just need to curl up on the couch with a good book and just forget about what’s going on around me, and people don’t really seem to think that children need that same type of thing. They need that escape.”

To find out more about the Feeding Reading Program, click here.