$5,000 damage caused by structure fire on North Burnett

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A structure fire was reported at 208 North Burnett at approximately 09:03 a.m.

The structure was a single-story building that was converted from a restaurant into a small apartment and is on the East side of the main residence.

The first arriving units stated there was fire showing from the rear of the structure. Engine two made entry into the front or “A” side of the structure and found a couch on fire inside that room.

The fire had extended out of the window and began to ignite the soffit outside.

An 1-3/4 line was used to extinguish the fire. The fire was under control in approximately ten minutes then salvage and overhaul was started.

The cause of the fire was an overloaded 115V circuit in the area of origin on the “C” side of the structure.

The estimated damage to the structure is of $5,000.00. The estimated damage to the contents of the structure is $2,500.00.

The apartment was unoccupied at the time of the incident. There were no injuries reported on the scene by WFFD members or occupants.

21 WFFD personnel and 10 units were on the scene. Red Cross was not called to the scene.