PALO PINTO (KFDX/KJTL) — A 52-year-old man from Graham was killed in a rollover wreck in Palo Pinto County.

According to a preliminary Texas Department of Public Safety report, the wreck happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023, on State Highway 337, three miles northwest of Graford.

The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, identified as Jose Misael Rodriguez Vega, was driving northbound on SH 337 when the vehicle drove off the west side of the road.

Vega lost control of the vehicle, and it rolled several times, ejecting him out of the car. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the wreck is currently under investigation.