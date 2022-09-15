WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said they seized 528 counterfeit Percocet pills containing Fentanyl during a raid on an apartment on Kemp on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Andrew Byrd Mugshot

Before officers with the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT served the search warrant in the 500 block of Kemp they said the suspect named in the warrant, Andrew Eugene Byrd, was followed from another location and arrested in the 3100 block of Kemp on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He also had an outstanding warrant for assault.

Officers said Byrd admitted there were “Percs”, a street name for counterfeit Percocet pills, in his apartment.

Police said they found the pills in a closet concealed inside a trash bag containing clothes. The pills were imprinted with M30 and one field tested positive for Fentanyl.

Officers said Byrd admitted to selling the pills and knew they contained Fentanyl.

Byrd has another pending case for possession of a controlled substance filed in July when police said they found an Oxycodone pill in his car.