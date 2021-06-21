55th Annual Jim Bowie Days festivities underway

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Festivities for the 55th Annual Jim Bowie Days are underway this week.

Tuesday through Thursday will be all about mutton bustin’, youth rodeo, and youth roping events.

On Friday, June 25, at 2:30 p.m. the Pioneer Reunion and Royalty Crowning will take place at the Bowie Community Center West Hall. The royalty presentation will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Bowie Rodeo Arena.

On Saturday at 10:30 a.m. downtown Bowie is the place to be for the parade. The rest of the day will include an Indian artifacts show, hamburger feed, kiddie pet parade, free swim, and frog jumping contest.

