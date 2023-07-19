WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 5678 Tumble and STAC has been a long-standing tumbling and cheer gym for years now. STAC stands for Small Town, Awesome Cheer.

For Wichita Falls, it’s a smaller town, and at 5678 Tumble and STAC, Coach Jerome Spann and his team they do a lot of awesome cheer and as they continue to grow and win, so are their offerings.

“This year there’s gonna be six teams, we have a Glitter Team, STAC glitter they are like five and six year olds, STAC Silver is a 1.1 prep team where they do front and back walkovers, plus the dances and the stunts,” Owner and Operator Jerome Spann said.

“Four other competing teams and then a show team which is for the younger ages and they go out there and they just perform,” Cassidy Knight, The Silver STAC and Glitter Stac coach said.

Coach Jerome and his staff of coaches like Cassidy, love everything about cheer, and want everyone to experience the joy and fun it brings, even those who may have limitations.

“Four years ago we had a special needs team that we started and we went strong for about three years but then once the pandemic started we disbanded the special needs team because some were compromised, now we just started it back up this year since everything is getting back to normal and right now we have six members on the Super STACt team,” Spann said.

The Super STAC special needs team will get to compete like any other team, forging meaningful relationships with teammates and coaches that’ll last a lifetime, just ask coach Cassidy.

“Every time I’d walk into the gym Jerome would always be excited and hes very welcoming from the first day i was here, I was four years old and I’m about to be 23, we’ve been best friends forever, he creates a family environment,” she said.

“Sometimes when I come in I look around and i see it and it’s amazing what we have accomplished in the years that we’ve been doing this, if anybody wanna come try it out just give me a call or message me and we’ll let you come try it out, if you like it we’ll sign you up, if not, no hard feelings,” Spann said.

For more information on the Special Needs Cheer Team and the other teams and tumbling offered at 5678 Tumble and STAC, click here.