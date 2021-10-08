57 cases, 1 COVID-19 related death reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one death related to COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths this week in Wichita County to 13:

Case 16,162 (70s)

Case 20,832 (70s, vaccinated – Pfizer)

Case 20,344 (60s)

Case 20,234 (40s, vaccinated – Moderna)

Case 19,965 (70s, vaccinated – Pfizer)

Case 21,196 (90s)

Case 18,635 (60s)

Case 21,147 (60s)

Case 19,685 (60s)

Case 21,261 (60s)

Case 19,443 (60s)

Case 18,301 (50s)

Case 18,144 (40s, vaccinated – Janssen)

Note: People labeled vaccinated have been fully vaccinated according to CDC guidelines.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 3 9 16 30 108 109 158

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 57 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 21,447.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 938 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 20,047 recovered cases in the county to date.

For the week ending October 8, 2021, the positivity rate is 20%.

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 76%.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

59 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 24 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 3 1 2 8 7 7 7 35 Critical 0 0 0 1 2 4 5 8 4 0 24

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 997 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 938 recovering at home and 59 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 813 active cases

— 813 active cases Burkburnett — 81 active cases

— 81 active cases Iowa Park — 72 active cases

— 72 active cases Electra — 31 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 10/04 112 6 55 10/05 51 1 60 (+5) 10/06 50 4 59 (-1) 10/07 45 1 65 (+6) 10/08 57 1 59 (-6) Total 315 13 +4

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 58,891 Fully Vaccinated 52,261 Booster Shot 3,756

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: