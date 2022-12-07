WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —For 57 years, Hirschi Realtors have been providing kiddos who receive assistance through Child Care Partners with a brand new pair of shoes for the holidays.

This morning 17 kiddos flooded into Shoe Department in Sikes Senter Mall where they had their feet measured before getting a new pair of shoes or boots for Christmas, but that’s not all, they even got to chat with the big man himself, Santa!

Owner of Hirschi Realtors, Danny Sneed said what better way to kick off the holiday season than by putting smiles on these kids’ faces.

“The need is always there and we thoroughly enjoy doing something like this, it brings as a group and it allows us to do something for the kids and it just makes us feel good,” Sneed said.

Child Care Partners is still in need of families to help with their upcoming Christmas party by “adopting a child” to donate gifts to. For more information on how you can help, click here.