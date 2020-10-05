59 new COVID-19 cases, 30 new recoveries reported in Wichita County, total cases now 1,989

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 59 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,989.

The Public Health District also reported Monday 30 new recoveries from COVID-19, making 1,593 total recoveries in Wichita County to date.

There are now 373 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 362 recovering at home and 11 patients hospitalized.

Hospitalizations

11 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,732: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,756: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,774: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,827: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,855: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,876: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,930: 20 – 29, stable condition

20 – 29, stable condition Case 1,961: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 1,974: 80 – 89, stable condition

80 – 89, stable condition Case 1,975: 70 – 79, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 24,471 1,989 22,148 334 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 362 11 1,593 23 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, October 5 at 4:05 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

