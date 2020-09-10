5th Annual Texoma Gives underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives begins Thursday and is a one day 16-hour online giving event to benefit nonprofit organizations in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

With COVID-19 forcing charities to halt fundraisers and take on additional clients raising funds has been a difficult task and Texoma Gives is hoping to give some assistance.

Almost 200 organizations will participate in this fifth annual day of giving.

Since 2016, over $4.1 million has been donated to local nonprofits through Texoma Gives.

Texoma Gives will kick off at 6 a.m. on September 10. All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.

Participating nonprofits will have a profile page on www.texomagives.org where you can choose the amount you want to donate, starting at $10.

Organizations that are participating in the fifth annual Texoma Gives are listed below: