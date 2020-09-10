5th Annual Texoma Gives underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives begins Thursday and is a one day 16-hour online giving event to benefit nonprofit organizations in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.
With COVID-19 forcing charities to halt fundraisers and take on additional clients raising funds has been a difficult task and Texoma Gives is hoping to give some assistance.
Almost 200 organizations will participate in this fifth annual day of giving.
Since 2016, over $4.1 million has been donated to local nonprofits through Texoma Gives.
Texoma Gives will kick off at 6 a.m. on September 10. All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.
Participating nonprofits will have a profile page on www.texomagives.org where you can choose the amount you want to donate, starting at $10.
Organizations that are participating in the fifth annual Texoma Gives are listed below:
- 4 Kidz Sake of Wichita Falls
- Affirming Texas Families Services
- Alzheimer’s Association – North Central Texas Chapter
- Animal Angels
- Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation – Animals
- Archer Public Library
- Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation – Art
- Arts Council WF
- A World For Children
- Backdoor Theatre
- BBA Family Monitoring Services
- Beautiful Day Foundation
- Bellevue Ex-Student’s Association
- Best of Burkburnett Scholarship Fund
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Wichita County
- Big Pasture Education Foundation
- Bluegrove Volunteer Fire Department
- Bowman Community VFD
- Boys & Girls Club of Vernon
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls
- Burkburnett Blacksox Baseball
- Burkburnett Boys & Girls Club
- Burkburnett Legacy Found
- Camp Fire North Texas
- Catholic Charities Fort Worth – Northwest Campus
- Center for Creative Living
- CFNT Christian Family Network Televison, Inc.
- Charis Center
- Charis Hills Camp
- Child Advocates – CASA of Red River
- Child Care Partners
- Children’s Aid Society of West Texas Inc.
- Children’s Miracle Network
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Center Association
- Christ Counseling Ministry
- Christian Helping Hands/Heather’s Hope
- Christmas in Action Wichita County TX Inc
- Clay County Animal Shelter
- Clay County Historical SocClay County Outreachiety, Inc.
- Clay County Memorial Hospital Foundation
- Community Healthcare Center
- CONCERNED CITIZENS OF JACK CO., INC.
- Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Inc.
- Duncan Area Literacy Council
- Easy Street Animal Shelter
- Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation-Education
- Electra Grand Theatre, Inc.
- Electra Hospital Foundation
- Eliasville Rural Volunteer Fire Department
- Emily’s Legacy Rescue Inc.
- Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation – Environment
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- First Step, Inc.
- Foreman Prairie House
- Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Dept
- Friends for a Holliday Library
- Friends of Bowie Public Library
- Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter
- Friends of the Burkburnett Library
- FRIENDS OF THE ELECTRA PUBLIC LIBRARY
- Friends of the Lawton Public Library Inc
- Friends of the WF Public Library
- Gabriel’s House Inc
- Grace Ministries
- Graham Crisis Center
- Great Plains Improvement Foundation, Inc.
- Guardians of the Children – Falls Town Chapter
- Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls
- Hands to Hands Community Fund
- Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation
- Hearts that Care Volunteer Health Clinic
- Henrietta Boy Scouts
- Henrietta Vol Fire Dept.
- Hope Cemetery Foundation
- Hope Center Ministries- Holliday
- Hope Center Ministries- Vernon
- Hope Center Ministries- Wichita Falls
- Hospice of Wichita Falls
- House Of Mercy Enterprises
- Humane Society of Wichita County
- Humane Society of Young County
- Inheritance Adoptions
- Interfaith Outreach Services
- International Exotic Animal Sanctuary
- Junior League of Wichita Falls, Inc.
- Katy’s Dog Sanctuary
- Keep Olney Beautiful
- Kemp Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release inc.
- Kids Go Pro (Reading Is Power!)
- KMOC
- LAKE WICHITA REVITALIZATION PROJECT
- Lawton AMBUCS
- Lawton Community Theatre
- Lawton Fort Sill Habitat for Humanity
- Lawton Philharmonic Society
- Leadership Wichita Falls
- Maddie’s House
- Miss Fannie’s Friends
- MSU Mustangs Pantry
- National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Major Francis Grice DAR
- Night To Shine – Wichita Falls, TX
- Nocona Lucky Paws Animal Shelter
- NOCONA MILITARY HERITAGE PLAZA
- North Central Texas College Foundation
- North Texas Area United Way
- North Texas Pantry
- North Texas Rehabilitation Center
- North Texas Veteran’s Relief Fund, Inc
- Northwest Texas Council, Boy Scouts of America
- Notre Dame Catholic School
- Old Post Office Museum & Art Center
- Olney Christian Community Center
- Olney Community Library
- Olney Education Foundation
- Olney Volunteer Fire Department
- One True Light
- Optimist Club Memorial Trust
- Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center
- Petrolia VFD
- P.E.T.S. Clinic
- Peyton’s Project
- Phased In
- Presbyterian Manor – House of Hope
- Project Back to School
- Project Back to School – Burkburnett
- Rainbow House
- Rathgeber Hospitality House
- Red River Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship
- Red River Lyric Opera
- RED RIVER VALLEY MUSEUM
- Remembering Wyatt Dale Water Safety
- Rhome Community Library
- River Bend Nature Center
- ROCKY ROAD REFUGE
- Scarlet Letter Ministries
- Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation– Seniors
- Seymour Hospital Foundation
- ShelterHEARTs for the Bowie Animal Shelter
- SIDS and Kids of Texoma
- Solid rock house of God food distribution
- Southern Grit Advocacy
- Southside Youth Senter
- Stephens County Humane Society
- Straight Street
- Taft Counseling Center
- Tales ‘n’ Trails Museum
- Tanya Mata Ministries
- Texas Blood Institute
- Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation-Youth
- Texas Pit Crew
- Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse, Inc.
- Texoma Mother & Unborn Baby Care, Inc
- The Arc of Wichita County
- The Friendly Door Inc
- The James Bruner TK Ranch
- THE Kitchen – Meals on Wheels
- The Montague County Carpenter’s Shop dba Nocona Senior Center
- The Museum of North Texas History
- The Opal Center
- The Salvation Army – Wichita Falls
- The Upside, Advocacy and Advancement for Individuals with Down Syndrome
- Underdawg
- United Regional Foundation
- United Way of Southwest Oklahoma
- Vernon Meals on Wheels
- Volunteer Services Council for North Texas State Hospital, Wichita Falls Campus
- West Central Oklahoma FCA-Kathy Wilson Area Rep.
- WFACF Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce “Bright Stars” Scholarship
- WFACF Disaster Relief Fund
- WFACF John Crane Scholarship Fund
- WFACF Scholarship Fund
- WFACF Volunteer Fire Department Fund
- Whispers Of Hope Horse Farm
- Wichita Adult Literacy Council
- Wichita Christian School
- Wichita County Heritage Society
- Wichita County Medical Alliance
- Wichita County Teen Court
- Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture
- Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
- Wichita Falls Art Association
- Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre
- WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS
- Wichita Falls Faith Mission, Inc.
- Wichita Falls ISD Foundation Inc.
- Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas
- Wichita Falls Sober Living
- Wichita Falls Symphony League
- Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra
- Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra (YSO)
- Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department
- Wilbarger Humane Society
- Wild Bird Rescue, Inc.
- Work Services Corporation
- YMCA of Wichita Falls
- Young County Olney Senior Cub Center
- Young County Warrior Ranch
- Young Life of Wichita Falls
- Youth Opportunities Center
- Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative