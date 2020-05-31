5th Young Co. resident tests positive for COVID-19, total for county rises to 8

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Coronavirus continues across the area, and Young County officials have confirmed a new case of COVID-19.

According to the Young County health authority Dr. Pat Martin this was a nasal swab indicating an acute and active infection.

Martin states the test was performed May 26 and results came back Sunday.

While there have been eight confirmed cases in the county, this is only the fifth Young County resident to test positive.

The patient is a Graham resident and has been in quarantine since May 21, and contact tracing is ongoing.

