6 COVID-19 related deaths, 112 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday six deaths related to COVID-19.

The six reported deaths were in COVID-19 cases aged in their 40’s, 60’s, three cases in their 70’s and one case in their 90’s.

Wichita County has seen 426 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Health District also reported 112 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 21,274.

The Health District also reported 55 hospitalizations in the county on Monday, down from 64 hospitalizations reported Friday, October 1.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: