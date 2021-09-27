6 COVID-19 related deaths, 98 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday six deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 412.

Of the six deaths reported, one was in their 40’s, one in their 50’s, two in their 60’s, one in their 70’s and one in their 90’s.

The Health District also reported 98 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 20,826.

The Health District also reported 66 hospitalizations in the county, up from 63 hospitalizations reported Friday, September 24.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

