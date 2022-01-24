6 deaths, 911 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday 6 more deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths, patients aged in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and 90s, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began March 2020 to 528.

The Health District also reported 911 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 31,253.

The Health District also reported 98 hospitalizations in the county, down from the 102 hospitalizations reported in the county on Friday, January 21.

