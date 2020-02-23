6 killed, including 3 children, in I-95 head-on crash in Georgia

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – Six people are dead following a head-on collision on I-95 early Sunday morning.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Jason Colvin, around 2 a.m., the Liberty County 911 issued a “lookout advisory” on a white Lexus traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-95. Deputies were headed to the interstate when they received another call about an accident that occurred on I-95 at exit 76 in Midway.

When deputies arrived, they found a head on collision between the Lexus and an SUV with no survivors.

The driver of the Lexus was killed. GSP Trooper Markus White identified the driver as an “elderly gentleman” whose vehicle had Florida license plates. He was the only person in the car.

The two adults and three children riding in the SUV were also killed. The car had Virginia tags. Deputies believe the kids were between the ages of 3 and 10 years old.

The victims of both vehicles had to be extracted from the vehicles by the Midway Fire Department.

I-95 is back open near Exit 76 after being closed for several hours.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.