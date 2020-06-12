1  of  5
Breaking News
6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 99 Fourth death linked to COVID-19 reported in Comanche Co. Large police presence on scene of possible shooting 1 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 93 Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Comanche Co., total now 317
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.
1  of  6
Closings & Delays
Champion Consumer 101 Earth Odyssey Earth Odyssey 2 Roots Vets Saving Pets

6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 99

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District reported six new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 99.

Three new patients are in their 20s, one person is in their 30s, one person is in their 40s and one person is in their 50s.

All of these patients are at home in isolation recovering.

Case 94 — The patient is 20 – 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 95 — The patient is 20 – 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 96 — The patient is 50 – 59 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 97 — The patient is 40 – 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 98 — The patient is 20 – 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 99 — The patient is 30 – 39 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

With no new recoveries reported Friday, the active COVID-19 case number in Wichita County is 20.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported no new recovery on Friday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
7,489996,843547
*Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
19191717151011

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
200772
*No pending tests from long-term care facilities

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Friday, June 12 at 4:20 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News