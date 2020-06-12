6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 99

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District reported six new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 99.

Three new patients are in their 20s, one person is in their 30s, one person is in their 40s and one person is in their 50s.

All of these patients are at home in isolation recovering.

Case 94 — The patient is 20 – 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 95 — The patient is 20 – 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 96 — The patient is 50 – 59 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 97 — The patient is 40 – 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 98 — The patient is 20 – 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 99 — The patient is 30 – 39 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

With no new recoveries reported Friday, the active COVID-19 case number in Wichita County is 20.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported no new recovery on Friday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 7,489 99 6,843 547 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 9 19 17 17 15 10 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 20 0 77 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, June 12 at 4:20 p.m.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

