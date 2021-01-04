6 new COVID-19 related deaths, 497 new cases reported over holiday weekend, total now 11,544

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday six more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 9,371 (60 – 69), Case 7,182 (50 – 59), Case 9,280 (70 – 79), Case 9,790 (60 – 69), Case 8,328 (60 – 69) and Case 7,907 (70 – 79), bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 208.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 4 10 47 56 91

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Monday 497 new coronavirus cases in the county since the last report given Thursday, December 31, 2020, bringing the current total case number to 11,544.

Friday, January 1 — 111 new cases

Saturday, January 2 — 11 new cases

Sunday, January 3 — 42 new cases

Monday, January 4 — 333 new cases

In the week ending last Friday, January 1, 2021, there were a total of 1,185 new cases for the week. the new highest total of new cases in one week, which was previously 855.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 177 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.

There are currently 3,337 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 3,209 cases recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

128 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 34 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 1 2 2 0 10 12 20 24 23 94 Critical 0 0 0 1 0 3 4 8 14 4 34

Officials with United Regional Health Care System said as of Monday, January 4 there were 132 patients with a positive COVID-19 test or who are suspected of having COVID-19, with 33 in critical care, showing an increase in both the total number of patients and critical care patients.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, if a Trauma Services Area has more than seven consecutive days that the percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15%, occupancies in the county will automatically be reduced to 50%.

City officials said as of Wednesday, December 30, the TSA rate in Wichita County is at 11.67%.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 65,574 11,544 52,913 1,117 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 3,209 128 7,999 208 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, January 4 at 5:01 p.m.

During Health Director Lou Kreidler’s regular update at a December City Council meeting, she implored all of us to take the necessary steps to protect each other.

“I know we all want to be together and to celebrate all the things we are thankful for and just gather with our friends and family but now is not the time,” Kreidler said. “I implore you to make wise choices for you and your family and for the community.”

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

