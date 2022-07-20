WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the West Bend Fire is stable as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon, the fire was confirmed to be 100% contained after burning about 6,522 acres. However, parts of the fire sparked back up because the fire has been dropped down to 98% contained.

One couple in the area rushed home from an out-of-state trip to check on their home.

“You’d just have to imagine, it scared me to death, and we were a far way from home, so I said we have got to get back home,” Gloria Bagley, a resident in the way of the fire, said. “We may not even have a house when we get back.”

When the fire started Monday, July 18, they began to recieve phone calls, but they had no idea how close it was to the house until they returned the following morning.

This isn’t the first time their house has been in the path of flames, but this time, it came within inches of their home.

“This is the closest one that’s come,” Wayne Bagley said. “The one before was bigger, but it started way down and switched around, and it went on for a couple of days.”

The Bagley’s yard is usually full of life and what used to be a garden, but Wayne said fires have begun to take a toll on the yard, and he’s not sure if it can be fully repaired.

“The main top soil that’s under it is not that deep, and it turns to red clay,” Wayne Bagley said. “I dont’ know what we’re going to do. Out there, I usually have to mow that a lot, but it gets about this high.”

At this time it seems no homes or structures were damaged in the fire.

Residents in the area were able to return to their homes after being evacuated, and the Bagley’s are just happy they still have a home.

“Well, we were just glad the house was all still here, and we said, ‘You know, it could be a lot worse,'” Gloria Bagley said.

For the most updated fire information for Texas, follow this link.