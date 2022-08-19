WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 30th annual KFDX TV auction was held Thursday night in Wichita Falls to a wonderful reception and breaking all previous records of money raised.

KFDX wants to thank all of you for your support for Thursday night’s North Texas Rehab Auction.

We raised $60,00, a new record beating last year’s record of $47,000.

The money raised helps clients at the North Texas Rehabilitation Center.

The auction helps continue services like occupational and physical therapy, as well as speech and language services.