65th annual University Kiwanis Club pancake festival canceled, organizers plan replacement event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — COVID-19 takes its next event victim, this time it’s the 65th annual University Kiwanis Club’s pancake festival.

President Mary Rhoads said the decision to cancel stems from not being able to properly social distance. She said they do not want the festival to be a super spreader event.

The popular festival was set for the last Saturday in January, 2021.

However, there is good news.

When the club dedicates its new inclusive playground, it will have a DIY pancake day where people can pre-order pancake mix and sausage to cook at home.

The University Kiwanis Club plans to host the event March 27, weather permitting. If the weather has other plans, it will be the weekend after Easter.