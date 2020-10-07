67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County, surpassing previous single-day high, total now 2,118

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday 67 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 2,118.
The new cases reported Wednesday surpasses the previous high for new cases reported in a single day set Tuesday when 62 new cases were reported.
148 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County so far this week.
Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 20 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 1,626 cases reported in Wichita County.
Hospitalizations
13 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
- Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 1,756: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 1,827: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 1,841: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 1,871: 60 – 69, stable condition
- Case 1,876: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 1,883: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 1,961: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 1,943: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 1,974: 80 – 89, stable condition
- Case 2,002: 60 – 69, stable condition
- Case 2,030 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 2,068 80 – 89, stable condition
Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.
Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|24,948
|2,118
|22,520
|310
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|469
|13
|1,626
|23
Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District
Updated Wednesday, October 7 at 4:05 p.m.
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
