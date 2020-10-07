67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County, surpassing previous single-day high, total now 2,118

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday 67 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 2,118.

The new cases reported Wednesday surpasses the previous high for new cases reported in a single day set Tuesday when 62 new cases were reported.

148 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County so far this week.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 20 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 1,626 cases reported in Wichita County.

Hospitalizations

13 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,756: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,827: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,841: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,871: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,876: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,883: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,961: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 1,943: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,974: 80 – 89, stable condition

80 – 89, stable condition Case 2,002: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,030 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 2,068 80 – 89, stable condition

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 24,948 2,118 22,520 310 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 469 13 1,626 23 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, October 7 at 4:05 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.