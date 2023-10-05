SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are asking members of the Seymour community and surrounding areas for help locating an elderly woman who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Silver Alert has been issued for Maria Avila, 68, of Seymour.

DPS officials said Avila was last seen on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at around 7 a.m. on North Swenson Street in Stamford, Texas.

Avila was described in the Silver Alert issued by DPS as a Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 120 pounds and standing about 5 feet tall.

According to the Silver Alert, the vehicle associated with Avila is a red 1998 Ford Mustang with Texas license plate number CHR6915.

Those with any information regarding Avila’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Seymour Police Department at (940) 889-8888 or the Baylor County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 889-3333. Tips may also be submitted online.