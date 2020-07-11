68th annual Parade of Home celebrates partnership of NTHBA and Habitat for Humanity

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas Home Builders Association Parade of Homes launched its 68th annual Parade of Homes Friday.

Through Sunday, you have the chance to tour 11 different houses as a part of the parade and the opportunity to give back to Habitat to Humanity.

Marketing and Development William Goodner Director said although they can’t have the usual volunteers in attendance to sell tickets, they still are hoping attendees will still step up and donate to a good cause.

“The donations we get from fundraisers and events like this goes back to revitalizing the neighborhoods of Wichita Falls, so it’s a really neat partnership with the home builders association,” Goodner said.

Habitat for Humanity and the North Texas Home Builders have teamed up for the event for the last 20 years.

The Parade of Homes will continue next Friday through Sunday as well from 6؅–8 p.m. Friday and 1–5 p.m. on the weekends.