69th annual Parade of Homes just days away

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re just a couple of days from the 69th annual Parade of Homes this weekend.

Hosted by the North Texas Home Builders Association, you can begin touring 8 new Lance Friday Homes for just $10 per person.

It all starts July 9 through 11 and next Friday, the 16 through Sunday the 18.

Tickets are good for all six days of the event and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities.

President of the NTHBA Jose Garcia said he is ready to get some people in these brand new homes.

“You know it’s been a difficult year so I think people are ready to get out and see what’s available and what the builders are doing,” Garcia said.

This year’s showcase home is at 5000 High Cliff, while another home feature this year is a student-built home, located on the grounds of the WFISD Career Education Center.

For more on how to purchase tickets, just click here!