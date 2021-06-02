6th Annual Photographic Exhibition underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—An organization that has been going strong for more than 80-years, is holding an event tonight in hopes of continuing its mission of exposing artists and photographers in Texoma.

The Wichita Falls Art’s Association is holding its 6th Annual Photographic Exhibition. Besides seeing some amazing photos, folks can expect refreshments as well as a laid-back atmosphere.

The 6th Annual Photographic Exhibition features pieces of artwork from several photographers throughout Texoma. Winners of the exhibition will be announced this evening.

There are five categories, still life, people, animals, landscapes, and cityscapes. Organizer, Cindy Kahler Thomas said events like this one are what keeps the art scene alive in Wichita Falls.

“Investing in art is investing in Wichita Falls and by coming here and showing your support, you are helping Wichita Falls bloom,” Thomas said.

Not only can you check out some amazing photography, they even have vintage cameras from different time periods on display for the public to check out.

The 6th Annual Photographic Exhibition kicks off at 5:30 and will run until 8:30.

It is free to the public- and the winners for each category will be announced.

If you can’t make it tonight, you can catch the exhibition throughout this month when the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. It is located at 8th and Ohio at the bottom of The Holt.