6th case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Health District announced the sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The patient is a female in her 20’s, and the case is being called a travel case, according to the Health District’s press release.

The patient attended college out of state and flew into the Wichita Falls Municipal Airport from DFW. The flight (Flight 3612) arrived in Wichita Falls at 9:59 a.m. on March 19.

The patient began experiencing mild symptoms the day before, according to the press release.

The patient was tested at a drive-up testing facility in Wichita Falls on March 21. After the test was administered, she stopped at CVS before returning home, and has been in isolation since then.

On March 19, the passenger visited the following locations:

Walmart on Lawrence Road

Aldi on Lawrence Road

Natural Grocers on Lawrence Road

Forest Glen Apartments Leasing Office on Professional Drive

According to the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, all locations the patient visited have been notified.

The Health District is requesting all passengers on Flight 3612 to call the Health District hotline at the number shown below.

The Health District would like to remind Wichita Falls residents that while all six confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been travel related cases, coronavirus is now in our community, and social distancing and following CDC guidelines will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

You can find the full press release below: